Tuesday Newscast, 2/14/17, 7:04 AM

  • The state senate initially passed a bill yesterday that would require law enforcement officers in Colorado to be U.S. citizens.  As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the debate touched off a broader discussion on immigration...
  • Pueblo City Council has voted 6-1 to move toward 100% renewable energy by 2035.  KRDO reports the lone no vote came from city councilor Bob Schilling.  The resolution does not have a specific plan for how the city will work to achieve the goal.
