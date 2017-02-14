Tuesday Newscast, 2/14/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The state senate initially passed a bill yesterday that would require law enforcement officers in Colorado to be U.S. citizens. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the debate touched off a broader discussion on immigration...
- Pueblo City Council has voted 6-1 to move toward 100% renewable energy by 2035. KRDO reports the lone no vote came from city councilor Bob Schilling. The resolution does not have a specific plan for how the city will work to achieve the goal.