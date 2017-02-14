Tuesday Newscast, 2/14/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- 273 people in Colorado were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for impaired driving, down from the year before. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the highest number of arrests came in Aurora, with the Colorado Springs Police Department recording the second most at 28. In Pueblo, the Police Department and Sheriff's office recorded a total of five arrests. The targeted enforcement period ran February 3-6. The next is scheduled for a ten-day period around St. Patrick's Day in March.
- 53 people in Colorado are set to become US citizens in a special ceremony today honoring Presidents Day. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...