Tuesday Newscast, 2/21/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Voters in the West care about conservation of public lands and the environment, according to a recently released poll. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...
- A low-flying drone is being blamed for spooking a horse that then injured three people during a winter racing contest in southwest Colorado. The accident happened Saturday at a skijoring race in Silverton. That's a race where horses pull cross-country skiers through a series of gates and jumps. Organizers say they will no longer allow drones to fly over the event.