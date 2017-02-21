Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Tuesday Newscast, 2/21/17, 7:04 AM

By newsroom 45 minutes ago

Newscast for Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 7:04 AM:

  • Voters in the West care about conservation of public lands and the environment, according to a recently released poll.  91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...
  • A low-flying drone is being blamed for spooking a horse that then injured three people during a winter racing contest in southwest Colorado. The accident happened Saturday at a skijoring race in Silverton. That's a race where horses pull cross-country skiers through a series of gates and jumps.  Organizers say they will no longer allow drones to fly over the event.
Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts
Associated Press