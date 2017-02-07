Tuesday Newscast, 2/7/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Colorado's Senate delegation voted along party lines in today's confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education. Democrat Michael Bennet voted no, and said that for school families, teachers and administrators, the nomination of DeVos was "an insult." Republican Cory Gardner voted to approve DeVos, calling the debate healthy for democracy, and said she would be an advocate for the public school system and opportunity. DeVos was confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence delivered a tie-breaking vote.
- The Colorado Forest Service is reminding folks to keep up with watering their trees throughout the winter. 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin reports...