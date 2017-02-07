Tuesday Newscast, 2/7/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- A Republican bill aimed at encouraging school districts to set training standards for conceal carry in schools has passed in the state senate. But as 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, Democrats in the chamber rejected the bill saying it would lead to more guns in schools...
- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says its African penguin chick has died. Penny hatched in mid-December and was the first in the Zoo's history to live past 10 days. In a release, the Zoo says there's no obvious cause of death and they're waiting on further tests. The Zoo says Penny was nearly the size of an adult penguin at the time of death. She was 54 days old.