Tuesday Newscast, 4/25/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- New grants funded by the lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth are set to help 35 organizations in El Paso and Teller Counties. The Colorado Springs Health Foundation awarded a total of nearly $1.4 million. Grantees include Harrison District 2 for a physical activity initiative, Mental Health Colorado for a regional coordinator in the Pikes Peak area, and Urban Peak for health services.
- Tomorrow is the deadline to pass the state’s budget for next fiscal year. Lawmakers have not yet met to finalize the plan. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, this delay could put the legislature in a tight spot...