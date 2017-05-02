Tuesday Newscast, 5/2/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Hospitals are putting pressure on state lawmakers to reach a deal to avoid a 500 million dollar cut to hospitals to balance the state budget. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Residents of Colorado Springs and El Paso County may see smoke, fire, and emergency vehicles tomorrow as the city's airport and office of emergency management conduct exercises. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the full-scale emergency training every three years. More than 700 people from 32 agencies in the Pikes Peak region are participating.