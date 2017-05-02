Tuesday Newscast, 5/2/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7:04 AM:

In the final days of the legislative session, state lawmakers are scrambling to reach a deal to avoid having to cut 500 million dollars to the state’s hospitals. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more…

The Fremont County coroner's office has ruled that a man drowned after he was tossed into the water while rafting on the Arkansas River. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon, and the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.