Tuesday Newscast, 7/11/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed an executive order today aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as other climate goals. Hickenlooper also says the state will join the U. S. Climate Alliance, which is a group of states looking to uphold the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement earlier this year.
- Authorities say a wildfire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from near Breckenridge was started by people but they're not releasing details about exactly how the blaze started. Fire investigators say they're looking for two hikers seen near where the Peak Two Fire started last week and are asking the public for help in finding them. The fire has been contained except for a portion burning in steep, rugged terrain.
- Popular Colorado Springs D-I-Y music venue, the Flux Capacitor, is getting a new home. The musician-run warehouse space, which was shuttered in December over fire code violations, is moving to the Knights of Columbus Hall, a historic downtown building owned by the Pikes Peak Library District. PPLD spokesman Sean Anglum says the partnership is a step toward broadening the scope of the library’s service to the community...