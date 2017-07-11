Tuesday Newscast, 7/11/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Deliberations are underway in the trial of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. He is charged with four felonies, including extortion and witness tampering. Maketa did not take the stand.
- At least a half dozen wildfires are burning right now in Colorado. Investigators believe at least two of them were caused by people. But there’s a new threat affecting the ability of firefighters to deal with blazes once they start. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier has more…
- A dive team working in Lake Pueblo has found a body, one day after a man was reported missing in the area. Witnesses say a 65-year old Pueblo West man lost his grip on his fishing pole and was last seen entering the water to retrieve his rod.