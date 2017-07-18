Tuesday Newscast, 7/18/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa will face a retrial in October on charges that garnered a mistrial earlier this month. Jurors were deadlocked on four counts, including felony extortion. Maketa was acquitted on charges including witness tampering and official misconduct.
- The state parks program that puts backpacks with parks passes, binoculars, and guides into public libraries is in its second year. "Check Out State Parks" officially launched last year in more than 280 libraries statewide. This year, it's expanded to include many publicly funded college and university libraries...
- The Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University- Pueblo has its first permanent director. Wendy MacColl, currently the director of eLearning at Pikes Peak Community College, will join the institute and oversee all research and programming, as well as budgeting.