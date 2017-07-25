Tuesday Newscast, 7/25/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 25th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- An Air Force study confirms that chemicals in firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base leached into surrounding groundwater. The report released today is based on dozens of soil and water tests taken over the last year at the base. But the Colorado Springs Gazette reports the assessment downplays any occasional drainage of contaminated waste into the sewer system as a contributor to toxic drinking water.
- Colorado’s state health care exchange has brought down costs, improved its website and reduced wait times, according to an audit released today. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...