Tuesday Newscast, 7/25/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado lawmakers want to improve how public schools integrate digital learning in and outside of the classroom. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, a new report highlights priorities and says combining technology with traditional teaching improves test scores and engages students...
- Proposed plans for southwest downtown Colorado Springs include a 19-floor hotel and a 17-floor residential building in the area of the under-construction Olympic Museum. The Gazette reports the plans were presented to city council yesterday. City officials see redevelopment of the area as an economic driver and fulfilling a longtime vision for downtown.