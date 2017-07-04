Tuesday Newscast, 7/4/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The Manitou Springs Fire Department is reminding folks that the Incline is a strenuous hike, and not appropriate for everyone. The Department has posted a notice at the popular route, asking hikers to ensure they're prepared and physically capable of climbing the Incline before embarking. The Fire Department there and El Paso County Search and Rescue conducted five responses over the weekend, and officials say it ties up resources for anywhere from 3-8 hours, depending on injury and location.
- An initial investigation into an airplane engine that caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport points to a tire fire that spread to the engine. The United Express plane, operated by SkyWest, originated in Aspen. No one was hurt.
- The U.S. Forest Service has released draft rules that would limit the number of overnight campers to popular spots near Aspen. KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports...