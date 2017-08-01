Tuesday Newscast, 8/1/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Formal negotiations for one of the country’s most controversial trade deals are set to begin this month. As Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports, agricultural interest groups would rather NAFTA was left alone...
- Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne says she's actively exploring whether to join the 2018 Democratic race to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term limited. Lynne, a longtime health industry executive who also worked for four New York City mayors, said in a statement that she'll make a formal decision by early September.