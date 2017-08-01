Tuesday Newscast, 8/1/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- The Colorado secretary of state's office says voter information expected to head to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has been delayed by a day. The Denver Post reports state officials were unable to access the secure site to submit the data, but plan to try again today. The presidential advisory panel was set up to look at alleged voter fraud...
- A University of Colorado Boulder research team says they will be using drones to measure soil moisture at a test irrigation farm in northeast Colorado. The research team will pair the data they gather with measurements from a NASA satellite and then compare their findings with data recorded by sensors. The goal is to see if the drone service could be commercialized to farmers interested in improving their water management.