Tuesday Newscast, 8/8/17, 5:32pm.

Newscast for Tuesday, August, 8, 2017, 5:32pm:
- It's now legal in Colorado to break into a hot vehicle to rescue a child or dog. A new law going into effect today would wave liability for a good Samaritan. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...
- The long-awaited Colorado Springs Public Market is set to open at the end of the month, pending approval from the health department. Rocky Mountain Food Report says the committee backing the market will open in a 3,000-foot art deco building on South Weber Street, with up to 20 vendors.
- Lower Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs will close tomorrow morning at 8 for tunnel maintenance. Crews will remove rocks from the surfaces in both tunnels along the route. The closure is expected to last through Friday but could extend through the weekend.