Tuesday Newscast, 8/8/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- It's now legal in Colorado to break into a hot vehicle to rescue a child or dog. A new law going into effect today would wave liability for a good Samaritan. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...
- The Envision Shooks Run Project in Colorado Springs is entering its final stages after months of feedback and planning. The last public meeting takes place today, covering six areas of the plan including prioritization, funding, and phasing for potential projects. The goal of the overall project is to revitalize the four-mile corridor, including infrastructure and land use. That meeting takes place from 5-7 tonight at the First Presbyterian Weber Street Center.