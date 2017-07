Each year Downbeat Magazine conducts a poll of jazz critics to determine their favorite musicians, songs, and albums – there are around 60 categories. 91.5 KRCC'S Dick Fairly will be featuring some of the critic’s favorites this Sunday evening, July 23rd on the Sunday Evening Jazz Excursion between 7:00 and 10:00pm,.

The annual Readers Poll is still open - you don’t have to be a Downbeat subscriber to participate. Go to The 2017 Downbeat Readers Poll and vote now!