Update Your Apps!

By 3 hours ago

91.5 KRCC
Credit krcc

The 91.5 KRCC mobile app is making it easier to listen to music anytime, anywhere. If you missed Vicky's show last night, you can listen to it now, or listen to it later with the new and improved mobile app for iPhones and Android devices. Two weeks of archived shows is available at any time - listen to Rasta Ron's Reggae show during breakfast, enjoy the Blue Plate Special during your lunch hour, or calm down with Vicky's evening show on your afternoon commute. Update your app now at the iTunes App Store or with Google Play, and tap into the tunes from 91.5 KRCC Music 24/7!

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music

Related Content

'Almost Home' Celebrates The Blind Boys Of Alabama's Storied Lives

By Aug 13, 2017

Sometimes, all you have to hear is a few notes, and you know that a voice has been lived in; you can hear a long life of ups and downs, a rich and weathered sound.

1959 - A Sad Golden Year In Jazz

By 3 hours ago
Jake Brownell / KRCC

1959 was a Golden Year for jazz.  It was a year in which some of the greatest innovators in jazz were recorded on five of the most influential albums in jazz history, and it was also a year in which three great jazz musicians died.  This Sunday on the Jazz Excursion between 7 and 9 p.m., we’ll listen to those albums, and we’ll hear the music of the jazz musicians who made 1959 remarkable.

Songhoy Blues On World Cafe

By Aug 9, 2017

Picture what would happen if Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin met Ali Farka Touré in a garage in West Africa, and you've got an idea of what my guests today sound like. The band is Songhoy Blues. They're from Mali, and their new album is titled Résistance.

I talked with the band's lead singer, Aliou Touré. He is originally from the northern Mali city of Gao, but fled south after Islamist militants and rebels took over parts of northern Mali in 2012, causing a massive political crisis and banning music.