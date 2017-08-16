Update Your Apps!

The 91.5 KRCC mobile app is making it easier to listen to music anytime, anywhere. If you missed Vicky's show last night, you can listen to it now, or listen to it later with the new and improved mobile app for iPhones and Android devices. Two weeks of archived shows is available at any time - listen to Rasta Ron's Reggae show during breakfast, enjoy the Blue Plate Special during your lunch hour, or calm down with Vicky's evening show on your afternoon commute. Update your app now at the iTunes App Store or with Google Play, and tap into the tunes from 91.5 KRCC Music 24/7!