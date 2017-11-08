Wednesday Newscast, 11/08/17, 7:04am

- Voters in El Paso County approved tens of millions of dollars in new infrastructure and school spending in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. Among the measures that passed were a countywide TABOR retention question, a new stormwater fee in Colorado Springs, and a $42-million tax increase for District 11, Colorado Springs’ largest school district. Meanwhile, voters in Manitou Springs rejected a proposed tax increase to raise money for a new police and fire training facility. Also in Manitou, retired attorney Ken Jaray unseated incumbent mayor Nicole Nicoletta. Additional election results available here.
-
The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit against El Paso County on behalf of a resident who was held in jail after a court granted release. 91.5 KRCC’s Katie Lawrie has more...