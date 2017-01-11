Wednesday Newscast, 1/11/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Improving roads, easing traffic congestion, and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Governor John Hickenlooper's top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that opened today. 91.5 KRCC capitol reporter Bente Birkeland has more…
- Today at the capitol, the state's divided Legislature began work for the year. Legislators gave differing takes on whether Colorado should ask voters to pass a new tax to pay for more than $8 billion in transportation projects. Hickenlooper delivers the State of the State address tomorrow.
- Catholic Charities and the Marian House in downtown Colorado Springs suffered a minimum $5,000 loss due to a 24-hour power outage as a result of Monday's wind storm. All perishable food stored in the facility's five refrigerators were a total loss, but frozen foods were moved offsite and saved from spoiling.