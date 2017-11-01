Wednesday Newscast, 11/1/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Saturday Night Live's Darrell Hammond will be the featured speaker at tomorrow's Heroes of Mental Health luncheon. As 91.5 KRCC's Andrea Chalfin reports, the event honors mental health and wellness advocates in the Pikes Peak region...
- State oil and gas regulators have fined a pipeline operator more than $65,000 after an oil spill contaminated water in western Colorado earlier this year. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reached a settlement agreement this week with the Chevron Pipe Line Company after it found the company had violated rules prohibiting pollution and requiring pressure testing. Chevron officials say they are committed to meeting the obligations under the settlement, and they place the highest priority on the safety of people and the environment.