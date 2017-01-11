Wednesday Newscast, 1/11/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Improving roads, easing traffic congestion, and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Governor John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins today. 91.5 KRCC capitol reporter Bente Birkeland has more…
- An initial damage estimate to the El Paso County Courthouse after Monday's windstorm comes to about $24,000 in emergency repairs. The county says that number is likely to significantly increase as additional assessments occur. The courthouse reopened yesterday. Additional roof repairs are expected today, closing a portion of Vermijo Avenue. A high wind warning remains in effect for the I-25 corridor and west through noon today.