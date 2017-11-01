Wednesday Newscast, 11/1/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:

Two governors are warning the Trump administration against big changes in a plan to protect a ground-dwelling bird across the West, saying it would send a message to states not to bother cooperating to save other imperiled species. Colorado's John Hickenlooper and Wyoming's Matt Mead say a 2015 plan for the greater sage grouse came from long negotiations among governments, conservationists and industry. The Interior Department says it may change it to give states more flexibility.

Former Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo has added his name to the list of people vying to become Colorado’s next Governor. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...

Editor's note: The report from Bente Birkeland mistakenly says Tom Tancredo represented Colorado Springs and the 5th Congressional DIstrict. Tancredo represented the 6th Congressional District. We regret the error.