Wednesday Newscast, 11/15/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Wednesday November 15, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Another woman has filed a formal complaint against Democratic Representative Steve Lebsock for sexual harassment. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- A second Colorado lawmaker is now denying allegations of sexual harassment. Thomas Cavaness, a political organizer, says Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal of Denver inappropriately touched him and tried to kiss him at a 2012 fundraiser. The Denver Post reports that Cavaness filed a complaint with legislative leaders yesterday. Rosenthal emphatically denies the claims. His attorney says the Legislature has no jurisdiction over the complaint because Rosenthal wasn't an elected lawmaker at the time of the alleged incident.