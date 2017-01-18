Related Program: 
Wednesday Newscast, 1/18/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 5:32 PM:

  • A proposed museum dedicated to the Olympics and Paralympics has received a fundraising boost from a Colorado Springs tourism marketing organization.  The Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is pledging $500,000 over three years to the proposed U.S. Olympic Museum.  The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the funds will help project supporters working to meet a March 31st fundraising deadline.  The museum still needs to raise more than 8 million dollars.
  • One of the first contenders for the 2018 gubernatorial race in Colorado has announced his candidacy. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more…
