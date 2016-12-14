Wednesday Newscast, 12/14/16, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 5:32 PM:
- The Hanover School District is expected to vote tonight on whether or not to allow school employees to volunteer to be armed on the job after undergoing training. The rural district in southeastern El Paso County says response time for first responders is about 20 minutes, and that budgetary issues means it's necessary to rely on existing staff. Officials say the proposal has been in the works since June.
- President Barack Obama recently signed a new law that could benefit Colorado hiking trails. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...