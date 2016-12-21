Wednesday Newscast, 12/21/16, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 5:32 PM:
- The head of Colorado’s Transportation system says increasing the state’s gas tax and working with the private sector are the only ways to finish projects and relieve traffic congestion. 91.5 KRCC statehouse reporter Bente Birkeland has more...
- A 48-year-old Longmont man has died after hitting a tree on an advanced run at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Kevin Pitts crashed on a black run called Alpine Alley on Monday afternoon and died at a local hospital. Pitts was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.