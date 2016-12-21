Wednesday Newscast, 12/21/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, December 21, 2106, 7:04 AM:
- Popular Colorado Springs DIY music venue, Flux Capacitor, is the latest causality of a nationwide crackdown on informal art and music spaces in the aftermath of a fatal fire in Oakland at a similar venue earlier this month. 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell reports the venue was shut down by the Colorado Springs Fire Department for code violations...
- A film made partly in Florence broke the sales tax revenue records for that town. The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Netflix movie "Our Souls at Night," starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda brought in 6% more revenue than was taken in last October. Crews also filmed part of the movie in Colorado Springs.