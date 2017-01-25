Wednesday Newscast, 1/25/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- The artist Christo is nixing his plan to drape translucent fabric above portions of Colorado's scenic Arkansas River, a proposal that generated fierce opposition and a long court battle. He says he no longer wanted to wait and would instead focus on another project in Abu Dhabi. Over the River called for eight sections of fabric panels to be suspended in intervals along 42 miles of the river between Canon City and Salida.