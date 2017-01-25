Wednesday Newscast, 1/25/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado Springs City Council has voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that makes it illegal to stand on certain city medians. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- An Army contractor says about 2 percent of workers at a Pueblo plant destroying chemical weapons could face layoffs or furloughs. A partnership led by Bechtel Corp. says up to 30 workers at the Pueblo Chemical Depot could be affected. The project manager says costs must be cut by about $8 million this fiscal year.