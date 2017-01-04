Wednesday Newscast, 1/4/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, January 4, 3017, 7:04 AM:
- Fort Carson is conducting a formal send-off ceremony today for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is deploying to Poland and will later conduct exercises in Eastern Europe. The brigade has already shipped about 2000 tanks, trucks and other vehicles. About 4400 soldiers will deploy. The military says the operation is designed to show the United States' commitment to its NATO allies.
- Pueblo Chile enthusiasts continue to collect signatures aimed at helping to create a license plate featuring the chiles. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- Drop-offs for free Christmas tree recycling begin today in Pueblo County at Vision Recycled Aggregate. In El Paso County, multiple locations are available this weekend, including Sky Sox Stadium, Rock Ledge Ranch, and Memorial Park.