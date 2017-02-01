Wednesday Newscast, 2/1/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Governor John Hickenlooper is the latest to weigh in on the possibility of another a Coloradan becoming a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- The Trails and Open Space Coalition in Colorado Springs is now tracking local trail closures on the organization's website. The service is expected to include names and locations of the trails, why they're closed, and when they're expected to re-open. Current listings include the Sinton Trail at Mark Dabling for trail maintenance, and a detour of Bear Creek Trail between 8th Street and I-25.