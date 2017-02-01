Wednesday Newscast, 2/1/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- President Trump's executive order on immigration boiled over at the state capitol yesterday with Democrats passing a symbolic resolution urging its repeal. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more…
- The Air Force Academy is closed today to visitors as the base conducts a campus-wide exercise. Access will be limited to Department of Defense ID card holders and badged contractors. Academy officials expect delays near both gates, especially through the next hour. The base is also closing the Santa Fe Trail to the public until 5 this afternoon.