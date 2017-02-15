Wednesday Newscast, 2/15/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A proposal to study whether it's viable to create passenger rail from southern Colorado to Fort Collins has cleared its first hurdle at the state legislature. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Colorado Springs City Council has voted unanimously to approve an ordinance aimed at limiting pedestrians on road medians. The measure bans standing on sloped medians less than four feet wide on busy streets where traffic travels more than 30 miles per hour. Violators could face a fine of up to $500, probation, or both. The ordinance takes effect on the 24th.