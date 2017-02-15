Wednesday Newscast, 2/15/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Lawmakers serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to hear a measure today aimed at repealing Colorado's death penalty. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...
- Investigators say a man accused of calling in a bomb threat at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville is a former student who was unhappy about his grades. 32-year-old Adam Slattery, who was last enrolled in the fall, was arrested after the threat Monday. A bomb squad searched a backpack in the library. Nothing dangerous was found. Slattery faces charges including false reporting of an explosive device, criminal extortion, resisting arrest, menacing and harassment.