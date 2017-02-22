Wednesday Newscast, 2/22/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A federal judge says Denver's airport needs to accommodate last-minute protests like the one last month over President Donald Trump's travel ban. The airport has required protesters to request permits seven days in advance. U.S. District Judge William Martinez ordered the airport and city to issue them with 24 hours notice when topics are current and relevant to the airport.
- Penrose-St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs ranks among the best in the country for the 10th time in a row. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...