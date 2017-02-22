Wednesday Newscast, 2/22/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Soldiers at Fort Carson are conducting live-fire training exercises through late March. That means there could be an increase in dust and noise levels in the surrounding areas. The field training will occur at all hours, and include Strykers, aerial gunnery and other heavy weapons.
- Business leaders from around the country and in Colorado are worried that serious immigration reform won't be a top priority in Washington. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more on new data released by the Map the Impact project that aims to highlight the contributions immigrants make...