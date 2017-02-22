Wednesday Newscast, 2/22/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Penrose-St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs ranks among the best in the country for the 10th time in a row. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- Peach farmers in western Colorado are worried unseasonably warm weather could mean trouble for their upcoming crops. Farmers in the Grand Valley say peaches will soon be budding and cherries and apricots are already underway. The early season means fruit farmers are more likely to have frost issues later this winter. As weather switches between unseasonably warm to cold, growing fruit becomes more difficult. Though the winter weather has been giving farmers problems, high snowpack means fruit growers can likely expect more water this spring.