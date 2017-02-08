Wednesday Newscast, 2/8/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Pueblo County Commissioners have voted to intervene in a federal lawsuit against Colorado Springs in regards to alleged violations of the Colorado Springs Clean Water Act permit. That means the commissioners support the Environmental Protection Agency and the state health department in a lawsuit saying Colorado Springs has failed to appropriately fund stormwater management, among other things. Commissioner Terry Hart told the Colorado Springs Business Journal they have a good relationship with the city, and the goal is to protect the county's intergovernmental agreement, and to make sure money goes into projects rather than possible fines. The paper reports that's also the aim of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
- Governor John Hickenlooper visited downtown Colorado Springs today to address local business leaders and others. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...