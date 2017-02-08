Wednesday Newscast, 2/8/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado's Senate delegation voted along party lines in yesterday's confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education. Democrat Michael Bennet voted no, and said that for school families, teachers and administrators, the nomination of DeVos was quote, an insult. Republican Cory Gardner voted to approve DeVos, calling the debate healthy for democracy, and said she would be an advocate for the public school system and opportunity. DeVos was confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence delivered a tie-breaking vote.
- Ride-sharing company Uber has officially signed an operating agreement with the Colorado Springs Airport. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...