Wednesday Newscast, 2/8/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Colorado Springs city officials are considering replacing a proposed downtown events center with a new World War II Aviation Museum. According to a press release, a recent study showed the sports and events center—proposed as part of the City for Champions project—would require public funding in order to be successful. As a result, the city is exploring alternatives. The World War II Aviation Museum is a non-profit and has a facility at the airport. The plan, should it move forward, would require an amendment to the state's Regional Tourism Act application process allowing cities to substitute projects.
- The Colorado Forest Service is reminding folks to keep up with watering their trees throughout the winter. 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin reports...
- There is a red flag warning for portions of southern Colorado from 9 until 6 today, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Trinidad, and La Junta.