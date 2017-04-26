Wednesday Newscast, 4/26/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Improving roads and bridges is the top priority of leaders in both parties at the Colorado legislature. But a bipartisan effort to fund transportation was killed by Republicans in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the defeat of the measure was expected, but it highlights divisions within the GOP...
- A giraffe was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo last night, in what officials there say is the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo's history. It was born healthy, though the zoo says the sex, height, and weight are not currently known. It will be named after it is 30 days old. The calf joins the existing herd of 16 giraffe.