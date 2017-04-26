Wednesday Newscast, 4/26/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Improving roads and bridges is the top priority of leaders in both parties at the Colorado legislature. But a bipartisan effort to fund transportation was killed by Republicans in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the defeat of the measure was expected, but it highlights divisions within the GOP...
- A federal court has removed one obstacle to the U.S. government's plan to release more endangered wolves in New Mexico over the state's objections. But it wasn't clear whether additional Mexican gray wolves would be reintroduced under President Donald Trump, who has slowed or reversed other environmental initiatives. New Mexico state wildlife officials said they were disappointed and would keep pursuing the case, but didn't offer specifics.