Wednesday Newscast, 5/3/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- State and local officials say a house explosion that killed two people and critically injured another last month was the result of an abandoned oil and gas line. Governor John Hickenlooper is calling for a statewide investigation. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Members of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson will head to Germany to test emergency deployment readiness. While there, the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment will take part in a training event. The Mountain Post says the emergency deployment is a planned exercise, and not in response to any situation.