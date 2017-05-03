Wednesday Newscast, 5/3/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Residents of Colorado Springs and El Paso County may see smoke, fire, and emergency vehicles today as the city's airport and office of emergency management conduct exercises. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the full-scale emergency training every three years. More than 700 people from 32 agencies in the Pikes Peak region are participating.
- A recent report on bicycle accessibility shows some areas where Colorado Springs biking infrastructure could improve. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...