Wednesday Newscast, 7/12/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Streams and rivers in Colorado and other parts of the central Great Plains are vanishing as farmers continue to pump groundwater to irrigate their crops. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon has more on a new study…
- Erin Lynn Sokol will become the new judge in Colorado's 4th Judicial District, replacing Gilbert Martinez. Sokol is currently an attorney in Colorado Springs. The appointment begins August 1st.
- Representative Ed Perlmutter is ending his campaign for Colorado governor. The six-term Democratic congressman will also not run for re-election to Congress. Perlmutter was seen as the front-runner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary until Representative Jared Polis entered the race last month. Former State Senator Mike Johnston and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are also competing for the Democratic nomination for governor.