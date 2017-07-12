Wednesday Newscast, 7/12/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa has been acquitted of three out of seven charges. Jurors found Maketa not-guilty yesterday of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and official misconduct. The jury was deadlocked on four other charges. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports prosecutors are undecided as to whether or not to retry Maketa on those hung counts.
- Popular Colorado Springs DIY music venue, the Flux Capacitor, is getting a new home. The musician-run warehouse space, which was shuttered in December over fire code violations, is moving to a historic downtown building owned by the Pikes Peak Library District. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more...