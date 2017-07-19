Wednesday Newscast, 7/19/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Efforts to manage the Colorado River are getting a boost from the Walton Family Foundation, which has pledged 20 million dollars over the next two years to fund projects aimed at water conservation and restoring river ecosystems. Ted Kowalski leads the foundation’s Colorado River program. He says they’re focused on ensuring the many stakeholders that depend on the river have access to its water for generations to come...
- Colorado Springs is holding forums to reach out both to young residents, as well those who live in the southeastern part of the city, in its efforts to create a plan for future development. It's part of the PlanCOS [Plan C-O-S] process that seeks to engage residents from all over the city. The first, geared toward young professionals is getting underway now at the Lincoln School. The second forum takes place tomorrow at 5:30 at the Southeast and Armed Forces YMCA.